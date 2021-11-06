4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $383,649

The Huffman Bonus built by Dan Ryan Builders in The Preserve. This charming farmhouse style 4 bedroom/3.5 bath and covered porch features an open floor plan with formal dining, eat in kitchen with walk in pantry, white painted shaker cabinets, granite counters and a stainless appliance package with gas stove. The oversized owners retreat includes a sitting area, two vanities, walk in tile shower, garden tub, water closet and large walk in closet. Gutters, 10 home warranty, smart home enabled package and wireless security systems are also included in this home. Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas.