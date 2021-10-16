4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,000

Four bedrooms, two and a half baths all brick home featuring a bonus room! The spacious living room showcases vaulted ceilings and opens up into the beautiful kitchen with granite countertops and trendy white cabinets. The over sized master bedroom includes a walk in closet. The Master bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops, a garden tub perfect for soaking and a beautiful ceramic shower. The bonus room upstairs could be used as a 5th bedroom. There is also a half bath in the bonus room. The back yard has a full shadow boxed privacy fence. Why wait 8-9 months to build when you have a move in ready home waiting for you? This is a must see open concept floor plan with spacious bedrooms and closets.