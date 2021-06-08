 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $384,900

Like New Home! Located in the Morgan Woods subdivision, this home features hardwood floors on the first level, an open concept living area, and a luxurious kitchen. included is an oversized island, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and stainless steel appliances making all your cooking and serving needs a breeze! Flowing into a large dining room featuring coffered ceilings and multiple windows allowing natural light. Upstairs you will find a large master bedroom offering an ensuite bath equipped with double vanities, garden tub, walk-in shower with a glass door, and a spacious walk-in closet. 3 bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bath accompany the second level, along with a laundry room fit with plenty of storage and a utility sink. The fully fenced-in backyard includes a grand back porch and a beautiful wood-burning fireplace perfect for hosting friends and family all year round! Spray foam installation, irrigation system, and much more makes this home perfect for your next move! View More

