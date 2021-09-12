The Oakley has everything you need and nothing that you don't. The well planned home boasts four bedrooms, plus a bonus room, and three full bathrooms. As you come off of the quaint front porch into the foyer, you're immediately met with a formal dining room, outfitted with wainscoting. The foyer spills out into an open kitchen, which also connects to the dining room, with plenty of storage space, an eat-in bartop, and a walk-in pantry. The kitchen flows easily into the great room, making it a perfect space for entertaining. Off to the right of the kitchen and great room is a hallway that leads to the three secondary bedrooms, a full bath with double vanity and separated toilet and tub closet, laundry room, and access to the garage. Secluded at the rear of the home, the master suite is the stuff of dreams, with a huge walk in closet, spacious bedroom, and bathroom with a soaking tub and large tiled shower. Up the stairs is a bonus room with walk in closet and a full bath, ready to serve a variety of purposes for your family. This plan is sure to stand up to the test of time, just like a mighty oak tree.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $386,099
