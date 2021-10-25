The Hickory floor plan, built by Harris Doyle Homes, is a thoughtfully constructed home with all 4 bedrooms and 3 baths on the main level! The kitchen and great room provide an open concept for the home. This home includes a covered patio off the kitchen dining nook, as well as a gas fireplace in the great room. Southside is conveniently located down the street from I-85 and Auburn University campus! This home is located on lot 18 in Southside. Please contact Brooke for an estimated completion date for this home. See images for floor plan renderings and images, as well as the design presentation for this home.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $387,203
