This bright and spacious, this 4-bed, 3.5-bath floor plan is beautifully built by SWC Construction. This home boasts granite countertops, and shiplap accents with hardwood flooring throughout the main living spaces. The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace. The master suite is located on the first level and includes double vanities, a garden tub, and a large master closet. The spacious laundry room and mud room are conveniently located by the garage. There is a great office space located at the front of the home. There are 3 additional bedrooms with large closets and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The community includes a pool and playground and close vicinity to Kiesel Park.
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $389,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Vote now: Jackson Kilgore, Arthur Woods and Koreen Henry are this week's Player of the Week nominees
This week's nominees are from Auburn High, Reeltown and Chambers Academy.
Refusing to flinch, resilient Suni Lee got back up on the horse on beam on Sunday at the U.S. Championship.
“Ward is eager to open a second location in Auburn and expand on her experience from the New York fashion industry and her fast-growing store …
"Griffin was always that reliable kid. When I think about him back there at safety, that's kind of what I think about."
“If you just look at it on the surface, this is fraud," said Mark Tippins, an attorney from Auburn Blackstone Law Group.