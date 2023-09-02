This bright and spacious, this 4-bed, 3.5-bath floor plan is beautifully built by SWC Construction. This home boasts granite countertops, and shiplap accents with hardwood flooring throughout the main living spaces. The spacious living room features a wood-burning fireplace. The master suite is located on the first level and includes double vanities, a garden tub, and a large master closet. The spacious laundry room and mud room are conveniently located by the garage. There is a great office space located at the front of the home. There are 3 additional bedrooms with large closets and 2 bathrooms upstairs. The community includes a pool and playground and close vicinity to Kiesel Park.