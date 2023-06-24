Must see home located in desirable East Richland Neighborhood. This layout is perfect for many buyer's needs. You are welcomed into the home by a beautiful dining room. Continuing into the main living areas you will find a lovely kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large island, gas cook top and plenty of cabinet space. The living room is large and features gas log fireplace and new custom built-ins shelves. Upstairs you will find a huge primary suite with sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, double sink vanities and a soaking tub. The 3 remaining bedrooms are all great sizes and share a full bath. Relax and enjoy the outdoors on your game day porch with an extended patio, and don't miss the putting green! This lot extends into the wooded area and offers plenty of privacy. Don't miss out on this home!