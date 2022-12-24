4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $390,394

*MOVE IN READY* Less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The interior unit, 2 car garage townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and features an open floor plan that promotes easy livability. Showcasing 10 ft ceilings and 6" baseboards throughout, the modern farmhouse design is both charming and functional. Durable luxury vinyl plank can be found in all living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen displays custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The spacious owner's retreat features a double vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. 3 additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. Bedrooms 2 and 4 have a shared bath while bedroom 3 has its own private en suite. Home for the Holidays incentive happening now! With a preferred lender receive 1% of the purchase price plus an additional 1% of the loan amount. This home is eligible for an additional $5,000 cash towards closing!