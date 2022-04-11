- Attached 2-car garage.- Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast room and living room with center fireplace. - Optional 4th bedroom or bonus room.- Owners suite with sitting area, oversized walk-in closet, two separate vanities, garden tub and oversized shower.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $392,900
