4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $395,000

Lovely, custom-built home in beautiful & convenient Woodland Park-minutes from AU, downtown, I-85, Keisel Park, AU Tech Park, Hwy 280. Tucked away in private cul-de-sac on large, wooded & flat lot with mature landscaping & partially fenced yard. Relax & unwind on the spacious, covered back porch. All brick with stacked rock accent & wood or tile flooring throughout. Primary en-suite & 2 guest BDs with shared bath on main level. Open floorplan, family room w/ fireplace, 12' ft. ceilings, 1/2 bath, DR, huge eat-in kitchen, keeping room/den perfect for entertaining & gathering. Enormous BD upstairs perfect for guests/media/game/office/playroom/homeschool/in-law suite complete with kitchenette (sink, micro, mini-frig, plenty of cabinets & large countertop) Big, tiled shower & water closet with toilet, sink & vanity. Spacious walk-in closet & easily accessible attic, abundant storage & pulldown attic over garage. Neighborhood pool/stocked lake.