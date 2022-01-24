Lovely, custom-built home in beautiful & convenient Woodland Park-minutes from AU, downtown, I-85, Keisel Park, AU Tech Park, Hwy 280. Tucked away in private cul-de-sac on large, wooded & flat lot with mature landscaping & partially fenced yard. Relax & unwind on the spacious, covered back porch. All brick with stacked rock accent & wood or tile flooring throughout. Primary en-suite & 2 guest BDs with shared bath on main level. Open floorplan, family room w/ fireplace, 12' ft. ceilings, 1/2 bath, DR, huge eat-in kitchen, keeping room/den perfect for entertaining & gathering. Enormous BD upstairs perfect for guests/media/game/office/playroom/homeschool/in-law suite complete with kitchenette (sink, micro, mini-frig, plenty of cabinets & large countertop) Big, tiled shower & water closet with toilet, sink & vanity. Spacious walk-in closet & easily accessible attic, abundant storage & pulldown attic over garage. Neighborhood pool/stocked lake.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
LEE: Inside Peacock Woodstock, the manifestation of an unprecedented wild ride for Auburn men’s basketball
- Updated
Somebody played Freebird. In another moment, they sang out ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ Then they put their hands up for Bodda Getta.
Watch now: Bruce Pearl and the Auburn men's basketball team pass out pizza to the students in line overnight for the Auburn-Kentucky game
- Updated
The Auburn students braving the cold as they camp out for the Auburn-Kentucky game received a warm surprise Friday night from Bruce Pearl and …
- Updated
Between prepping the section with signs and shakers, plus growing The Jungle into a full-fledged campus organization, it takes a lot behind the scenes to make Auburn’s student section one of the loudest in the country.
- Updated
“You feel like you’re on top of the world,” Wendell Green said. Right now, Wendell, you are.
'I think we’re going to be good neighbors': Opelika Council clears way for new Laurel Lakes subdivision
- Updated
Neighbors are applauding developers of a new Opelika subdivision after their calls for a change in plans and a buffer between their property a…
‘Nothing like it’: Auburn Arena has become the place for high stakes and nervous energy, and the Tigers are embracing it
- Updated
Even the Olympic champion admitted she was going to be a little nervous.
- Updated
Suni Lee and Derrian Gobourne soared on bars, two underclassmen had breakout performances on beam, and the Auburn gymnastics team roared to a win in its home opener. Then Gobourne brought down the house.
- Updated
All of Auburn could be tuned in for Saturday’s men's basketball matchup between the No. 2 Tigers and No. 12 Kentucky at noon on CBS. That includes NBA Hall of Famer and Auburn alum Charles Barkley.
- Updated
More than 24 hours before tipoff, Auburn students were braving the cold outside the Auburn Arena entrance, ahead of Auburn's showdown with Kentucky.
- Updated
“You feel a lot of pride playing for a program like this and being a part of a school like this.”