 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $397,014

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $397,014

4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $397,014

Harris Doyle Homes is pleased to offer the WILLOW floor plan in Southside! This floor plan includes 4 beds and 3 baths all downstairs, a covered patio, super shower, and vaulted ceiling in the great room. All options have been thoughtfully selected by our designers and cannot be changed. Approximate Closing: December 2021-Janurary 2022. This home is built on lot 48.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert