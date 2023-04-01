COMING SOON! This immaculate like new home is full of upgrades. Just to name a few is split floor plan, open concept, corner lot, and ALL ON ONE LEVEL!! The kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, vent hood over electric cook top and extra counter for coffee/wine with more storage. The mud room is spacious and has built in storage below the bench and the laundry room has even more custom built in storage and shelving. The primary bath features with an extra-large soaking tub, two separate vanities with plenty of drawers and a luxurious custom closet. The two car garage is large and ready for shelves or extra appliances. This homes checks all the boxes and will certainly go fast!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Auburn police say a man was found dead Friday morning behind Skybar in downtown Auburn, after having sustained injuries from falling from a wall.
“We picked a bad night to have our worst night of the year. That’s it.”
“L.A.? I just feel like that’s calling my name,” Derrian Gobourne said, flashing her familiar smile.
Around 7:30 a.m. Monday morning, Opelika Fire Department responded to Niffer’s Place restaurant on 917 South Railroad Ave after the back side …
Buc-ee’s will open its new travel center April 10 at 6 a.m.