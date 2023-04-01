COMING SOON! This immaculate like new home is full of upgrades. Just to name a few is split floor plan, open concept, corner lot, and ALL ON ONE LEVEL!! The kitchen has a large walk-in pantry, vent hood over electric cook top and extra counter for coffee/wine with more storage. The mud room is spacious and has built in storage below the bench and the laundry room has even more custom built in storage and shelving. The primary bath features with an extra-large soaking tub, two separate vanities with plenty of drawers and a luxurious custom closet. The two car garage is large and ready for shelves or extra appliances. This homes checks all the boxes and will certainly go fast!