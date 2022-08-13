4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

ASH-Grayhawk presents a custom floor plan to Solamere Subdivision! This amazing floor plan includes the primary bedroom and bathroom on the main level. The beautiful kitchen is open to the breakfast area and the great room. This kitchen offers Frigidaire stainless steel appliances which include microwave, dishwasher and oven. Also on the main level you will find the great room and powder room. Upstairs has 3 additional bedrooms and a full bathroom with a double vanity and media area! Outside you will find an attached 2 car garage with rear entry and covered rear patio.