4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

All about Location!! 2 miles from downtown Auburn. 3 miles to Tigertown. Built in 2018, this home boasts great function and design. Close proximity to grocery, parks and restaurants. Front entry of house begins with dark wood floors leading to the open floor plan of the living room and kitchen. White cabinets and white tone granite in kitchen hold clean elements. Stainless appliances and shelved pantry with doors make for high function. Dining space adjoins kitchen, and living space opens up to patio with fenced backyard and deck. Opposite of kitchen holds laundry room and door leading to a 2 car garage. Master bedroom with large bath, as well as bedroom #2 with accommodating full bath. Wood stairwell leads to wood landing with living room #2, giving the home extra space with natural light from windows. Bedroom #3 (or bonus room) and bedroom #4 are to either side of living room as well as accommodating full bath. Neighborhood holds 2 swimming pools and a fenced-in park.