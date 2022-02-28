 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $399,900

NEW LISTING! In The Preserve... This awesome home featurs cathedral ceilings with lots of windows, an open floor plan with flowing wood flooring and beautiful finishes. The kitchen holds a work island, pantry and the oversized breakfast room. The main suite sits downstairs and the other bedrooms sit upstairs and share the Great room. This community features a club house, a large pool, BBQ area, small lakes/ponds with a fishing pier. AUBURN CITY SCHOOLS! More Details coming soon!

