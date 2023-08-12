As you enter, you'll be greeted by the two-story foyer and dining room. The house keeps cool in the Alabama heat with foam insulation and keeps utility bills low. The Chef's kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, an island, gas range, and ample cabinet space. The living room is generously sized with a gas log fireplace. Upstairs, the expansive primary suite awaits, complete with double door entry into the bedroom and an en suite bathroom. The en suite is adorned with double sink vanities and a relaxing soaking tub. The remaining three bedrooms are all wonderfully sized, providing comfortable accommodations for family members or guests. The game day porch with a fireplace is the perfect spot to unwind, enjoy birdwatching and wave to visiting deer from over the fence. Back porch tv can stay with reasonable offer. Close to shopping, schools and Auburn University!
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $405,000
