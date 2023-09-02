Discover modern living in this well-kept 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom residence, boasting cutting-edge home technology and an energy-efficient design. The home boasts a fluid open floor plan suitable for entertaining. The kitchen stands out with a spacious floating island adorned with granite countertops, complemented by a well-sized pantry. Enjoy consistent granite finishes throughout, elegant tile in selected areas, and handy built-in cubbies. Each bedroom offers the luxury of direct access to a bathroom. The back patio is game day ready featuring a cozy fireplace with entertainment access. A must-visit gem!
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $405,000
