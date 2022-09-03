4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $407,558

*NEW DESIGNER HOME* Less than 2 miles from Auburn University's Jordan-Hare, Owens Crossing is built by Holland Homes LLC. The interior unit, 2 car garage townhome features 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and features an open floor plan that promotes easy livability. Showcasing 10 ft ceilings and 6" baseboards throughout, the modern farmhouse design is both charming and functional. Durable luxury vinyl plank can be found in all living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen displays custom cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel Whirlpool appliances. The spacious owner's retreat features a double vanity, tiled shower, and walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms are located on the upper level. Bedrooms 2 and 4 have a shared bath while bedroom 3 has its own private en suite. Estimated completion September 2022. Lock in a lower rate on this home with our current incentive! View this video for more details: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-gf9Wrmy-xo.