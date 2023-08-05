Beautiful all brick home with lake views! This floor plan is perfect for almost any family. The great room is an open concept with tons of windows over looking your back yard. The Kitchen has a generous island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances w/ hood vent, and a large pantry. There is a bedroom with an en suite on the first floor. There is a half bath for all your guest. The upstairs has a common area that connects all the bedrooms currently being used as a work/music room. The master bedroom has a great view of the lake. The master bathroom has a gorgeous ceramic shower w/ a glass knee wall and water fall shower head, separate tub, and dual vanities. The other two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. The covered patio is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the lake view. The back yard is fully fenced in. The preserve features a community pool and a community lake. Come check out this amazing home in this amazing neighborhood.