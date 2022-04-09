Cyprus Cove is a community of 22 townhomes conveniently located in a prime Auburn location. Located in close proximity to office spaces, restaurants and an airport, this community is perfect for the lifestyle you’ve always dreamed of. The Townhomes at Cyprus Cove 4 bedroom exterior unit spans 2181 square feet and contains 3 and a half baths. This spacious home leads into a grand kitchen complete with granite countertops and top of the line appliances. The vast open floor plan connects the kitchen with a dining room and large living area. Enjoy a taste of the outdoors with a roomy covered porch right off of the living area. The first floor is finished with the laundry room, master bedroom and master bath. On the second floor of the property there is ample space consisting of 3 additional carpeted bedrooms and 2 full baths. A loft is provided on the second floor as well for extended room. More upgraded additions to this modern space are available upon request. Move-in ready in August!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $408,702
