4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $409,900

Beautiful and well-maintained home in The Preserve! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on a gorgeously landscaped corner lot! Once inside the home, you are greeted with a long, elegant foyer, leading you to the open-concept living room and kitchen! The kitchen boasts granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a walk-in pantry! Nearby is a breakfast room, backdropped by an eye-catching brick accent wall! The master bedroom has a large walk-in closet, en suite bath with double vanity, garden tub, and tile-to-ceiling shower! Upstairs you have a large bonus area with a bedroom and full bath! The upgrade of plantation shutters throughout the whole house lets in amazing natural light! Besides the beautiful inside, outside is a haven all its own with an enclosed porch with ceiling fan and tv hookup! Another outside upgrade for this home includes extra concrete for the driveway, sidewalk, and back patios! The neighborhood offers a clubhouse and pool (directly across the house!) Don't miss out!