4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $409,966

Welcome to the Athens plan in Clear Springs at Woodward Oaks! This plan offers 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a large bonus space in the loft. The formal dining room at the front of the home with the butler's pantry separating the kitchen provides the perfect place for all to gather at meal times. The pocket office on the main floor gives this home the perfect place to work from home or to escape to enjoy a hobby. There is a beautiful front porch that would be a great place to sit and enjoy the peace and quiet of this heavily wooded neighborhood.