*Listing photo is a rendering colors will vary. *THIS HOME IS NOT BUILT YET* Build time is around 3-4 months.* Presenting the Devon II to Links Crossing. Enter the Devon through the foyer and notice the impressive Living area. This room could also serve as a study or flex area depending on your needs. From there step into a butlers pantry to the open concept kitchen. This kitchen offers a large kitchen island, granite countertops and stainless kitchen appliances. The kitchen is open to the great room which provides a plenty of space for all of your family gatherings. Upstairs you'll find all 4 bedrooms, laundry and large bathroom with dual vanities perfect for growing families. The primary bedroom features a separate soaking tub and separate shower. This home is under construction and estimated 3-4 months build time. Put in offer today to have built by August finish date!