4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $415,000

Beautiful corner lot in desirable Cary Woods. This home is a rare gem. The level lot boasts a large backyard, mature trees as well as gorgeous holly and boxwoods. The home's large windows allow plenty of natural light. The living and dining room are open with a beautiful bowed living room window. There is a lot of living space including a roomy den in addition to a living room, as well as a basement with a very large, tiled bonus room. The one basement bedroom was originally two and can easily be converted back into two bedrooms. The basement also has a full bath and exterior entrance. In addition to a utility area in the basement, the home also has a connected utility room/workshop. The backyard has covered patio that extends into larger uncovered patio with a bbq area. Original hardwood floors exist throughout most of the main floor. Roof & gutters are less than two years old. Water heater is a 2019 model.