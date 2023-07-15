The “Overton” is a 1 ½ story open floorplan with ample possibilities. This four bedroom, two and a half bath plan with bonus room begins with a refined foyer entry way that opens into a roomy living area with a vaulted ceiling. Next experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and an expanded pantry. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and walk in closet as well as a luxurious bathroom complete with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, and tiled shower with glass door. The bonus room located upstairs includes a half bath and has plenty of possibilities as an entertainment area or extra bedroom. This layout truly is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $415,384
