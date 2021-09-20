QUICK MOVE-IN home in a GREAT LOCATION! This new construction home has beautiful design selections including a 'super shower' in the primary bathroom, tray ceiling in the primary bedroom, a spacious covered front porch and large extended back patio. This home has the potential to close in July 2021. Three bedrooms downstairs, including primary, and one bedroom upstairs with a bonus room. Southside is a charming community nestled in the Heart of Auburn, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Only 2 miles from I-85 and 2 miles from Downtown, the location couldn’t be more convenient. Auburn students and staff will have access to multiple nearby Tiger Transit stops.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $417,135
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new Heisman House commercial has an authentic Auburn flair — written by an Auburn graduate.
- Updated
An Auburn University student told police that she was raped Friday night at a fraternity house, according to a statement from Auburn Universit…
- Updated
Friday’s rivalry game between Lanett and LaFayette has been moved to Opelika High School’s Bulldog Stadium.
- Updated
Auburn will loudly send messages that are bigger than sports, because being an Auburn man or woman is bigger than being an athlete.
- Updated
It’s Auburn vs. Penn State. SEC vs. Big Ten.
Auburn University releases statement on recent reports of sexual misconduct, plans to hold town hall Wednesday
- Updated
Auburn University released a statement Thursday saying it was dedicated to student safety following public outcry at reports of three students…
- Updated
An Auburn man was convicted Thursday of aggravated child abuse that left his then-girlfriend’s daughter in critical condition at the hospital …
- Updated
Auburn gymnastics freshman Suni Lee was named to the Time 100 this week, listing the magazine’s selections for the most influential people of the year.
Despite a parent's assertion that it's a step toward communism, Auburn Board of Education approves extension of mask requirement for students, staff
- Updated
The Auburn City Schools Board of Education unanimously approved an extension of the school system’s mask requirement policy following the reco…
- Updated
An Auburn man is on trial for aggravated child abuse after prosecutors said he beat, bit and burned his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter in 2019.