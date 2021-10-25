- Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast room and family room with corner fireplace. - Butler's pantry give you more prep space.- Flex space/study is ideal for an at home office.- First floor owners suite with oversized walk-in closet, two separate vanities, garden tub and oversized seated shower. - Media room is perfect for entertaining guests.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $417,950
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Auburn’s Suni Lee gets the school dance she never had on ‘Grease’ night, advances on Dancing With The Stars
- Updated
Suni Lee said she never got to go to school dances or prom when she was in high school. She always had practice. But Monday, Lee turned DWTS into a school dance and advanced.
- Updated
Auburn’s business community and long-time residents of the city say they’ve lost a larger-than-life friend and a cornerstone figure in Downtown Auburn after the death of entrepreneur Greg Bradshaw.
- Updated
Charles Barkley’s career at Auburn has gone down in legend. Thursday, he added his own ‘urban legend’ to the list of tall tales.
Juicy Hughley, Nick Farrow and Jordan Benbrook are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Reeltown, Loachapoka and Chambers Academy.
- Updated
Auburn football will return to action under the lights on Halloween weekend.
Roman Gagliano, Tyler Ellis and Clyde Pittman are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week nominees are from Opelika, Tallassee and Auburn High.
- Updated
Auburn's coaching change last December led to many familiar faces on the roster and the staff leaving the program. Here's a look at how 2021 is treating those players and coaches.
Opelka Police Department leading investigation of officer-involved shooting in Beauregard traffic stop
- Updated
“It is a challenging job and it always has been," said Sheriff Jay Jones. "It just seems like the challenges increase daily."
- Updated
After consulting with members of the local medical community, Auburn City Schools and Opelika City Schools will be making masks optional for s…
- Updated
Maldonado, a former hibachi chef at Mikata Japanese Steakhouse, now takes his grill and his skills to people's homes