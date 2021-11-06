The Rainier built by Dan Ryan Builders in the Preserve. This 4 bed/3.5 bath Craftsman home with 3 car garage features a formal dining room with coffered ceiling, large eat-in kitchen with granite counters, farmhouse sink, white shaker cabinets, stainless appliances including double ovens & gas cooktop & large walk-in pantry. The great room features a gas fireplace with brick hearth and shiplap accents. The first floor master has a coffered ceiling, master bath with dual vanities, freestanding tub, separate shower, water closet and huge walk-in closet conveniently connected to the laundry room. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedroom, 2 bathrooms, media room and loft area. This home also includes a rear covered porch, gutters, tankless water heater, smart home enabled package and so much more! Enjoy all the amenities this active community has to offer including 32 Acres of Lakes, a well-appointed community clubhouse, pool and grilling areas
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $418,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With her back against the wall, Suni Lee pushed through illness for a rocking performance Monday on Dancing With The Stars and advanced into t…
- Updated
CBS has chosen to feature Auburn’s game at Texas A&M on Nov. 6, the SEC announced on Sunday.
'Another erasing of our history': Opelika citizens fight to save Ferguson Chapel; city grants six months to make repairs
- Updated
Three citizens at the Opelika City Council meeting Tuesday night voiced their concerns during a public hearing that the city is slowing losing…
Caleb Nix, Antavious Woody and Jalyn Daniels are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Central-Phenix City, LaFayette and Tallassee. Be sure and cast your vote before the poll closes at midnight CT Tuesday.
- Updated
"When Dansby Swanson fielded the ground ball and fired to first to set off a celebration throughout the Southeast, all I could think to do was call home."
- Updated
Two students on Auburn University’s campus within 24 hours alleged they had been sexually assaulted, the university’s Campus Safety and Securi…
- Updated
Ever heard of a peach cobbler flavored cheesecake? Well, Opelika resident Danielle Moore makes them, and has added other delicious twists to t…
- Updated
The Opelika City Council passed several resolutions at the meeting on Tuesday to make improvements and extensions to roads throughout the city.
- Updated
More burrito bowls and quesadillas are making their way to downtown Auburn.
“We’re a better place because Bobby was here and because he served this community for years,” current Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller said.