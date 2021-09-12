4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $418,780

READY NOW! Meet The Hickory B! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms; 2 bedrooms have an en suite! Hang out in the large great room by the gas fireplace or relax on the covered rear porch. Enjoy lake views right from your front porch. So many great upgrades in this home; Whirlpool gas appliances including a stainless range hood, the master bathroom features a frameless shower door, EXTENDED GARAGE and MORE! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the Dilworth sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 5 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.