4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $419,250

- Open concept kitchen with oversized island opens to breakfast room and family room with corner fireplace. - Butler's pantry give you more prep space.- Flex space/study is ideal for an at home office.- First floor owners suite with oversized walk-in closet, two separate vanities, garden tub and oversized seated shower. - Media room is perfect for entertaining guests.Home and community information, including pricing, included features, terms, conditions, availability and sales procedures related to appointments subject to change without notice.. All images are for illustrative purposes only and individual homes, amenities, features, and views may differ. Images may be subject to copyright.