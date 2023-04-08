One of our Favorite Floorplans, the Camden C is sure to Impress! Step inside to a Soaring Entry Foyer, Formal Dining w/ Coffered Ceilings & Wainscotting, Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Optional Butler’s Pantry. The Gourmet Kitchen includes Ample Quality Cabinetry, Built in Stainless Appliances w/ Gas Cooktop & Stylish Vent Hood. Granite Countertops & Tiled Backsplash. Large Kitchen Island, Breakfast Area & Walk-in Pantry. Owner’s Entry w/ Signature Drop Zone. Upstairs you will find an Abundant Owner’s Suite w/ Tons of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath features Tiled Shower, Soaking Tub, Vanities w/ Quartz Countertops & a Huge Walk-in Closet. The Additional Bedrooms offer Large Closet Space. Two Car Garage & Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace Perfect for Outdoor Living. Tons of Included Features such as Spray Foam Insulation, Gas Tankless Water Heater, 2” Blinds on Front of the Home, Gourmet Kitchen, Gameday Patio & Quality Craftsman Style will set us apart.