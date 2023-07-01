Welcome to this must-see home located in the highly desirable East Richland Neighborhood. As you enter, you'll be greeted by the two-story foyer and functional dining room. The Chef's kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a spacious island, gas cooktop, and ample cabinet space. The living room is generously sized and boasts a gas log fireplace. Upstairs, the expansive primary suite awaits, complete with double door entry into the bedroom and a luxurious en suite bathroom. The en suite is adorned with a tiled shower, double sink vanities, and a relaxing soaking tub. Not to mention, the master closet is exceptionally spacious. The remaining three bedrooms are all wonderfully sized, providing comfortable accommodations for family members or guests. For those who enjoy the outdoors, the game day porch is the perfect spot to unwind. What sets this home apart is its unique side entry garage, a feature exclusive to this property within the neighborhood.