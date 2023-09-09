Fabulous game day porch complete with wood burning fireplace and TV connections perfect for your Fall Saturdays!! This move-in ready home in desirable West Richland subdivision has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Home offers great space in the main living area. This space offers a lovely formal dining room with a coffered ceiling. Formal living room could also serve as a music room or office. Great room is open the breakfast room and kitchen. Kitchen offers stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Owners suite is located on 2nd level and is a spacious, wonderful layout including large bath and walk-in closet. Bedroom 2,3 & 4 are nice sizes as well. Backyard is huge and has woods located in rear of yard to offer extra privacy. Neighborhood offer neighborhood pool.
4 Bedroom Home in AUBURN - $419,900
