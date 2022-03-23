4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $420,000

WIDE OPEN SPACES. When you are outside you have a beautiful expansive view of farmland and a gorgeous sunset. When you are inside the house is open concept with large rooms and a beautiful double sided fireplace. It's really so quiet and peaceful out here. 4 bedrooms/3 1/2 baths, large closets and large covered patios. Only 17 miles from downtown Auburn, 20 miles from downtown Opelika.