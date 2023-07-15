Charming 4 bedroom 2 ½ bath home! The spacious open concept layout makes entertaining a breeze. The kitchen is a chef's dream, equipped with a walk-in pantry, stainless steel appliances, and a generously sized, beautiful island. Adjacent to the kitchen, you'll find a delightful breakfast area that leads to the covered back porch, perfect for cheering on your favorite team. The owners' entry from the garage offers a convenient drop zone with cubbies for organized storage. For added convenience, there's a second-floor laundry room. The owner's suite features dual vanities, a tiled shower, a separate bathtub, and an impressively large walk-in closet. Each bedroom in this home is generously proportioned and includes its own walk-in closet. Additional upgrades to the property include an expanded pantry, gutters, a widened driveway, and an extended patio. The yard features an irrigation system, and the backyard is fully fenced. Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this home yours.