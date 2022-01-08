***This is a proposed listing*** Premiere plan designed for gracious living, the "Brunswick" plan is a blend of space, convenience, and simplistic ideas. Rich open foyer adjoins dressed up formal dining room that is detailed to perfection and offers a place for more formal entertaining. Impressive kitchen with extravagant finishes, allows cooking and serving to be a breeze with its grand size and attention to functionality as well as it's openness to the fabulous great room. Owner’s quarters located on first floor with a extravagant master bath with his and hers/split granite vanities, garden tub with tile surround and full tile shower with heavy glass door. Step onto the second floor to find three large bedrooms as well as a loft area that offers multi-purposes. Covered rear porch and two-car garage complete the package to this highly sought after plan.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $420,599
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A motion for a new trial has been filed by Vantavious Hughley, 25, of Opelika, who was convicted of intentional murder in February of 2021 and…
- Updated
Grayton on Dean Apartments in Auburn has been sold to Brookhaven Property Group from New Jersey for $30.25 million.
- Updated
Auburn’s leading receiver Kobe Hudson has announced he’s leaving the program.
- Updated
With Alabama hospitals treating more COVID-19 patients daily and the positivity rate for coronavirus tests exceeding 35% statewide, some state…
- Updated
Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada announced Thursday he was committing to Auburn. The rising junior has up to three years of eligibility left.
- Updated
Dr. Robert Lofton, who stepped down as Ward 3 Opelika City Councilman in December, passed away Saturday morning at age 75 after a long battle …
- Updated
Free drive-through COVID tests will be offered on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2000 Waverly Parkway in Opelika.
Let’s take a closer a look at three players Auburn has targeted in the transfer portal, what they bring to the table and how important they’re potential additions would be.
- Updated
East Alabama Health, in partnership with the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Lee County Emergency Management Agency, will be offer…
- Updated
Auburn’s plan to redistrict its voting wards has been delayed again, to the City Council’s next meeting, as the city evaluates an alternative …