4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $422,135

Move-in Ready Home in a GREAT LOCATION! This new construction home has beautiful design selections including a 'super shower' in the primary bathroom, tray ceiling in the primary bedroom, a spacious covered front porch and large extended back patio. Three bedrooms downstairs, including primary, and one bedroom upstairs with a bonus room. Southside is a charming community nestled in the Heart of Auburn, close to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. Only 2 miles from I-85 and 2 miles from Downtown, the location couldn’t be more convenient. Auburn students and staff will have access to multiple nearby Tiger Transit stops.