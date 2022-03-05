Evermore Homes presents the "Jasmine Traditional" floor plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this is a 4-bedroom 3 bath home, with primary bedroom on the main level. This home features an open floor plan with the kitchen open to the family room. Large owners bedrooms with separate shower/tub and double vanity, and large walk-in closet. Upstairs features 2 additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a media/game room! The home is Energystar Certified!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $422,900
