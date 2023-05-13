Like New ENERGY STAR CERTIFIED home in Auburn offering over 3,000 square feet of living space on a cul-de-sac street! This home offers a two story foyer entering to an open floor plan complete with built in service bar between the kitchen and formal dining room. The kitchen is better than new with a gas range, a large island, and large walk in pantry. All bedrooms are upstairs along with the laundry room, making chores a breeze. Owner's suite offers a large sitting area and soaking tub. A huge walk in closet and double vanities finish off the space. The home has a covered porch with extended patio. The backyard has been fenced in and the current owners added a French drain and screens on all windows. This home is better than new!