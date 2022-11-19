The “Overton” is a 1 ½ story open floorplan with ample possibilities. This four bedroom, two and a half bath plan with bonus room begins with a refined foyer entry way that opens into a roomy living area with a vaulted ceiling. Next experience the open kitchen with large center island and adjoining dining room. The kitchen offers built in appliances, granite countertops and an expanded pantry. The master quarters provides a large bedroom and walk in closet as well as a luxurious bathroom complete with a double granite vanity, garden/soaking tub, and tiled shower with glass door. The bonus room located upstairs includes a half bath and has plenty of possibilities as an entertainment area or extra bedroom. This layout truly is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $423,084
Related to this story
Most Popular
“It’s special, and something nobody can ever take away from us,” Williams said.
“We hate to leave downtown, but we had no choice.”
A 25-year-old from Notasulga and a 75-year-old from Atlanta are dead after a crash Sunday night on I-85 involving a vehicle going the wrong way on the interstate.
The reigning all-around champion announced Tuesday that she will be pursuing a place in Paris at the 2024 Olympics, making the upcoming 2023 season her last season at Auburn.
"To be able to see our fans and family support us the way they did today, due to outcomes that we had this season," Tank Bigsby said postgame, "man, it's amazing."
Finley, who began the season as Auburn's starting quarterback, made three starts before being sidelined with an injury. He last played in the Tigers' loss to Ole Miss.
Ibraheem Yazeed, the man accused of kidnapping and killing Aniah Blanchard in 2019, has been indicted on three counts of capital murder.
‘I will always be an Auburn Tiger’: Watch Suni Lee announce plans for Olympics in 2024 after Auburn in 2023
“This special place will always be a part of me and my journey, and I will always be an Auburn Tiger. War Eagle!”
Can you help police identify two suspects connected to a vehicle break-in at the Opelika Sportsplex?
Opelika police are investigating an unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and theft of property, second degree and are seeking the publi…
‘From birth’: Refusing to lose his roots, Cadillac Williams the same selfless star as he was in school
“Coach Raymond Farmer means the world to me,” Williams said. When Farmer heard that, he was blown away. “Really, it makes you feel like the job you did for 44 years was worth time.”