Meet The Hickory B! It has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms; 2 bedrooms have an en suite! Hang out in the large great room by the gas fireplace or relax on the covered rear porch. Enjoy lake views right from your front porch. So many great upgrades in this home; Whirlpool gas appliances including a stainless range hood, the master bathroom features a frameless shower door, and MORE! **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades, please contact the sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 6 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM. Planned completion - December 2021.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $424,780
Related to this story
Most Popular
'Your only interest is indoctrinating our children': Parents come to board meeting to blast Auburn City Schools over masks
- Updated
And one student said: "I just want to breathe how God designed me to breathe."
- Updated
Q: I sold a house and paid off my mortgage. I received a satisfaction letter but no return of my original note from my big box servicer lender. I called several weeks later to request the return of the promissory note and was informed it is not their policy to return notes. How can I get my note back from these thieves?
Why are COVID hospitalizations at February levels at EAMC but patients on ventilators have dropped sharply?
- Updated
For the fourth straight day, EAMC on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 patient on a ventilator.
- Updated
An Auburn teen is dead after he succumbed to wounds sustained during a shooting in the 1200 block of South College Street Thursday evening, po…
- Updated
Lee County Schools has decided to make mask-wearing optional on school property, except on buses.
- Updated
A single vehicle crash claimed the life of a 73-year-old man in Opelika Monday afternoon, police with the Opelika Police Department said.
- Updated
"...We want you to enjoy life and enjoy getting out and about, but you (should) think about what you do in large groups and what you do when you’re in close contact with other people."
- Updated
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin announced Tuesday that defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell is not with the team at this time.
- Updated
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and EAMC-Lanier in Valley dipped from 44 to 43 on Wednesday.…
- Updated
Do you have a wide unsightly crack in your concrete sidewalk, driveway or patio? The concrete may have cracked all the way through the slab and now one piece is higher than the adjacent piece. Some cracks can be trip hazards.