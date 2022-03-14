Prime Auburn location in Grove Hill! This home was built in 2018 and is all about function, clean design and location. Close proximity to grocery, parks, restaurants and downtown living. Front entry of house begins with dark wood floors leading to the open floor plan of the living room and kitchen. White cabinets and white tone granite in kitchen hold clean elements for the house. Stainless appliances and shelved pantry with doors make for high function. Dining space adjoins kitchen, and living space with built-ins opens up to patio with fenced backyard and deck. Opposite side of kitchen holds laundry room and doorway leading to the 2 car garage. Master bedroom and bath beyond front entry, as well as bedroom #2 with accommodating full bath. Wood stairwell leads to all wood landing with living room #2, giving the home extra space with natural light from windows. Bedroom #3 (or bonus room) and bedroom #4 are to either side of living room as well as accommodating full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $424,900
