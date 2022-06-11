Evermore Homes presents the "Longleaf Craftsman" plan to Sutherland Subdivision, this 4-bedroom 2.5 bath home, with primary bedroom on the 2nd level. This home features a formal dining room, kitchen includes an island/sink combo with breakfast area open to the family room. Large owners bedroom with separate shower/tub and double vanity, large walk-in closet. Outside features an attached 2 car garage and patio area right off of the breakfast area. Builder will contribute up to $10,000 towards closing costs with preferred lender. Estimated completion June 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $424,900
