Welcome to your new home in sought after Auburn University Club. This amazing home has a master bed and bath downstairs as well as another bedroom and full size bath. Laundry is downstairs!!! Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, a bathroom and large 2nd living room/ flex space area. Entire downstairs is wood except for 2nd bedroom. Kitchen is super bright and clean with lots of natural light. Gas fireplace in downstairs living room. Frigidaire appliances and the dishwasher is an upgraded "quiet" one due to open kitchen and living flow. Both front and back porches are spacious and floored with Flagstone. The back porch has an extended porch uncovered that is 8'.5"x26' perfect for outdoor kitchen dining table. Neighborhood pool, Clubhouse and Fitness Center is Available with a Social Membership to The Club. Seller is a Licensed Real Estate Agent in Alabama.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $425,000
