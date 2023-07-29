Convenient to Auburn University (2.6mi to Jordan Hare!), great n'hood amenities & move in ready! This young 4bd/3.5ba open-concept home has a splendid layout incl primary bedrm on the MAIN LEVEL! Open yet distinct spaces for living, diving, bfast & kitchen offer an ideal flow for entertaining. Wood floors adorn these spaces in addition to the breathing room of the two-story living w/wood burning fp. The kitchen is eager to please w/an abundance of cabinet/counter space PLUS an awesome walk in pantry! Spill right out onto the covered back porch & then down into the FLAT, SPACIOUS & FENCED IN YARD! The OVERSIZED PRIMARY SUITE is most definitely versatile in use & offers a fantastic ensuite w/two walk in closets, double vanities, shiplap accentuated tub, private water closet & huge beautiful shower! Upstairs are three bedrms & two baths (one hall; one ensuite). Owners added ext gutters & lights over showers. N'hood offers pool w/splash park, playground & fishing pond to enjoy!