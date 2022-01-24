 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $425,000

All the bells and whistles with this cutie! The brick wall in the dining room is every Pinterest lovers DREAM! And to answer one of the MOST asked questions. Is the master on the main? Why yes it is, and she's 16'x14 with a huge walk in closet. The bathroom is quite the statement as well, with a walk-in tiled shower, as well as a soaker tub. Newer construction with a BIG back yard? Why yes! And it's all fenced in. Which means bring your dogs, and kids can't escape. Open concept floor plan with the kitchen, dining and living room all over looking the back yard with the covered patio. Great floor plan, beautiful house. Bonus room with full bath is upstairs! Designer dream house!

