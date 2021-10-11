An amazing one-story floor plan starting with the striking foyer and dining room with coffered ceiling, the Newcastle is a beautiful 4-bedroom design with an open kitchen and vaulted great room. From the granite countertops to the built in appliances this kitchen provides ample space and amenities to suit your family's needs. Just off of the foyer you will find the large master bedroom and massive walk in closet. The master bath is attractively equipped with double granite vanities, garden/soaking tub and walk in tiled shower with glass door. This layout includes three additional family style bedrooms, a powder room, a large breakfast area and a bonus room ideal for a study or home office.
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $427,299
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Auburn University got plenty of screentime this week as freshman gymnast Suni Lee pushed forward on Dancing With The Stars.
- Updated
“Auburn’s stuck between a rock and a hard place like never, ever before.”
Starting Sunday, Dean Road Kroger won’t be open 24 hours a day; Tiger Town Kroger hours also changing
- Updated
Starting Sunday, Kroger stores in the company’s Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, will be changing…
- Updated
“The loudest I’ve ever heard Jordan-Hare Stadium was the Florida game in 2006, when Auburn was its most angry.”
Karmello English, Kaden Cooper and Tyrese McCullough are this week’s O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
- Updated
This week's East Alabama Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Player of the Week candidates are from Central-Phenix City, Opelika and Notasulga.
- Updated
The Associated Press recently reported that the U.S. government declared 23 species extinct, including the ivory-billed woodpecker that once f…
- Updated
BATON ROUGE, La. — You didn’t think Bo Nix was going to go out like that, did you?
- Updated
Auburn’s Rock N’ Roll Sushi, the music-inspired sushi joint at 200 W. Glenn Ave. that opened in the fall of 2015, has closed.
Spud Conway, Caleb Nix and Vinay Singh are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote!
This week's Player of the Week nominees are from Chambers Academy, Central-Phenix City and LaFayette.
U.S. 280 near Lee Road 188 is currently blocked as a result of a multi-car crash near Waverly at about 8:11 p.m. Saturday.