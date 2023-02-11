Welcome to our Aspen A Floorplan w/ 2671 SF of Stunning Living Space. Step into the Light-flooded Foyer. This Open Concept Boasts a Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Gourmet Kitchen Package w/ Gas Cooktop, Stainless Vent Hood, Built-in Oven/Microwave & Dishwasher. Large Kitchen Island Open to Dining & Great Room. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone. Owner’s Suite on Main Level Features Trey Ceilings & an Abundance of Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Laundry Room tucked on Main Level. Explore the Upstairs featuring Versatile Open Media Room, ideal for 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms w/ Ample Closets. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Two Car Garage & Our Signature Gameday Patio w/ Fireplace is Perfect for Fall Evenings! ***Ask about our Included Home Automation***