An Absolute Show Stopper! Step into the Light-flooded Foyer and Feel right at Home. This Open Concept Boasts a Spacious Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace, Large Kitchen w/ Tons of Stylish Cabinetry, Granite Countertops, Tiled Backsplash, Gourmet Kitchen Package w/ Gas Cooktop, Stainless Vent Hood, Built-in Oven/Microwave & Dishwasher. Large Kitchen Island Open to Dining Area & Great Room. Owner’s Entry Boasts our Signature Drop Zone, the Perfect Family Catch all. Owner’s Suite on Main Level Features Trey Ceilings and an Abundance of Natural Light. Owner’s Bath w/ Garden Tub, Tiled Shower & Spacious Walk-in Closet. Laundry Room conveniently tucked on Main Level. Explore the Upstairs featuring Versatile Open Media Room, ideal for 2nd Living Space. Additional Bedrooms are Spacious w/ Ample Closets. Enjoy Hardwood Flooring throughout Living Spaces on Main Level & Tons of Hughston Homes Included Features. Our Signature Gameday Patio with Fireplace is Perfect for Fall Evenings!