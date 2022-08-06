 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $429,000

  • Updated
Charming 2 story Craftsman home featuring wood floors in foyer, formal dining room with judges paneling, powder room, flex room, open concept great room, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, island, granite counters and breakfast area. Main level also has separate carpeted den area. Wood stairs to 2nd level entering the landing to carpeted media room, primary bedroom with sitting area, large bathroom with garden tub and separate shower and walk-in closet.

